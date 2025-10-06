MP Cough Syrup Case: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Grieving Family; Suspends & Transfers Several Officials After Tragedy

MP Cough Syrup Case: CM Mohan Yadav Suspends, Transfers Several Officials |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended several officials in connection with the cough syrup tragedy.

The list includes Drug Inspector of Chhindwara, Gaurav Sharma; Drug Inspector of Jabalpur, Sharad Kumar Jain and Deputy Director of Food and Drug Administration, Shobhit Costa.

Additionally, IAS officer Dinesh Maurya, Drug Controller, has been transferred to another post.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also said that strict action will be taken against all those found guilty in the case.

“The state government is alert and sensitive. No negligence will be tolerated in matters related to human life,” he added after holding a high-level meeting at his residence on Monday.

छिंदवाड़ा में हुई घटना में कार्रवाई करते हुए हमने तमिलनाडु की संबंधित फैक्ट्री की दवाइयों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है। अन्य दो फैक्ट्री की दवाई को भी बैन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



पूरे घटनाक्रम से केंद्र सरकार और तमिलनाडु सरकार को अवगत कराया है। हम संवेदनशीलता के साथ शासन चलाते हैं। pic.twitter.com/kfp0xsLHXD — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 6, 2025

Coldrif was banned

The Chief Minister directed officials to ban the sale of Coldrif syrup immediately and seize all available stocks from medical stores.

He also ordered a door-to-door campaign to recover the banned medicine from households that had purchased it. ASHA and Usha workers, along with other government staff, have been asked to assist in this drive.

Other state governments informed

The Chief Minister called for awareness drives in collaboration with organisations like the Indian Association of Pediatrics and Chemists’ Associations to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

He also said that the Tamil Nadu government has been informed and requested to take action against the manufacturer of Coldrif syrup, which is based there.

Officials said that the Drug Controller General of India and drug regulators in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been informed.

After the Tamil Nadu Drug Controller confirmed that the Coldrif syrup samples failed quality tests, the product was banned across Madhya Pradesh.

An FIR has been registered against the manufacturer of the syrup and against a doctor who prescribed the medicine frequently and was allegedly involved in its sale through family members.