 MP News: HD CCTV To Be Installed In Train Coaches; Live Monitoring For Vande Bharat Trains
MP News: HD CCTV To Be Installed In Train Coaches; Live Monitoring For Vande Bharat Trains

MP News: HD CCTV To Be Installed In Train Coaches; Live Monitoring For Vande Bharat Trains

West Central Railway is installing HD CCTV cameras in train coaches to improve passenger safety. In the first phase, 3,710 cameras will cover around 1,855 coaches. Vande Bharat trains will have live monitoring, while other trains will store footage for 15 days to prevent theft, crime and illegal activities.

FP News Service Updated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind passenger safety during train journeys, West Central Railway has decided to install HD CCTV cameras inside train coaches.

After stations, platforms and circulating areas, train coaches will now also come under CCTV coverage.

In the first phase, a total of 3,710 CCTV cameras will be installed in train coaches under West Central Railway.

Around 1,855 coaches of trains originating from West Central Railway will be covered. The tender process for the project is currently underway and the cameras will be installed soon.

Vande Bharat trains will have live monitoring through CCTV cameras, while in other trains, the recordings will be stored safely for up to 15 days. Sleeper coaches will be fitted with two CCTV cameras each, while AC coaches will have four cameras.

TTE Monitoring

The CCTV system will also monitor the activities of TTEs inside the coaches and help take strict action against illegal vendors. The main aim of this initiative is to prevent theft, robbery, stone-pelting and other illegal activities, and to ensure a safer and more comfortable journey for passengers.

CPRO, Harshit Srivastava said, “Passenger safety is our top priority. HD CCTV cameras are being installed in train coaches to stop theft, robbery and illegal activities, and to provide a safer travel experience to passengers.”

This step is being taken under the policy of the Government of India and the Railway Ministry, which aims to expand CCTV surveillance not only at stations and in engines but now also inside train coaches.

