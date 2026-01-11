MP News: Gwalior Municipal Corporation Stops Tree Felling Near Jiwaji University, Says No Permission Sought | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal officials on Sunday intervened to stop neem and mango trees from being felled near Jiwaji University—often referred to as Gwalior’s oxygen hub—alleging that the varsity administration hadn’t sought permission for cutting the trees.

According to reports, upon receiving information about trees being felled, Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials rushed to the spot and immediately stopped the tree cutting. They also seized the wood from the felled trees. No prior permission was obtained from the municipal corporation for cutting the trees, officials said.

Officials said the trees were cut down near the university’s daycare center. However, according to the municipal corporation, the amount of wood recovered does not match the number of trees cut down.

Mukesh Bansal, the municipal corporation’s park nodal officer, said action under the Tree Preservation Act would be taken if permission was not granted.

According to Jiwaji University’s Professor Rajendra Khatik, the trees had been cut 20 days ago with the permission from the authorities. He claimed that the trees were damaging a building, which is why they were cut down.

However, Jiwaji University’s Public Relations Officer of Jiwaji University Vimalendra Singh Rathore said details about permission would be provided after verification.