 MP News: Cycling From Neemuch To Udaipur, Doctors Spread Word About Saving The Aravallis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Cycling From Neemuch To Udaipur, Doctors Spread Word About Saving The Aravallis

MP News: Cycling From Neemuch To Udaipur, Doctors Spread Word About Saving The Aravallis

The team includes Dr. Aditya Bhandari, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Prakash Patel, Dr. Deepak Patidar, and Dr. Arnav Chandel. They believe real progress happens only when nature is protected alongside growth. During their journey, the doctors meet local people and share their message through slogans like ‘Save trees and mountains, decorate the future.’

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Cycling From Neemuch To Udaipur, Doctors Spread Word About Saving The Aravallis | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the controversy over the new definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, a group of six doctors from Neemuch are cycling to Udaipur to raise awareness about protecting the mountain range from illegal mining and ecological damage.

Dr. Manish Chamdiya, president of Neemuch Indian Medical Association, explained that the trip aims to educate people about saving the Aravalli range. These mountains are vital for water storage, wildlife and keeping the environment balanced. Illegal mining is increasing in the region, harming groundwater, animals and nature. This threatens the future of coming generations.

Read Also
MP News: After Indore Tragedy, Panna Collector Appeals Locals To Avoid River Water For Drinking At...
article-image

The team includes Dr Aditya Bhandari, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Prakash Patel, Dr. Deepak Patidar and Dr. Arnav Chandel. They believe real progress happens only when nature is protected alongside growth.

During their journey, the doctors meet local people and share their message through slogans like ‘Save trees and mountains, decorate the future.’

FPJ Shorts
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves Slightly But Stays In Poor Range At 164
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 12, 2026: City Sees Chill Morning With Haze, Air Quality Improves Slightly But Stays In Poor Range At 164
Japan To Raise Student & Work Visa Fees Up To Tenfold From April 2026
Japan To Raise Student & Work Visa Fees Up To Tenfold From April 2026
Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Amendment Is Not Legal Without Presidential Approval,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'MOFA Amendment Is Not Legal Without Presidential Approval,' Says Expert

They have requested both citizens and government officials to take strong action to protect the Aravalli mountains, ensuring safety for nature and human life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Cycling From Neemuch To Udaipur, Doctors Spread Word About Saving The Aravallis

MP News: Cycling From Neemuch To Udaipur, Doctors Spread Word About Saving The Aravallis

Indore News: 700 New Industries To Generate Jobs For Over 20K Youths In Indore

Indore News: 700 New Industries To Generate Jobs For Over 20K Youths In Indore

Indore News: DISHA 2.0 Strengthening India’s Digital Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem

Indore News: DISHA 2.0 Strengthening India’s Digital Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem

Indore News: MPPSC To Begin Final Selection Process For Engineering Services Exam 2024

Indore News: MPPSC To Begin Final Selection Process For Engineering Services Exam 2024

Indore News: Lalbagh To Get Open Theatre Under Redevelopment Plan

Indore News: Lalbagh To Get Open Theatre Under Redevelopment Plan