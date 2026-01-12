MP News: Cycling From Neemuch To Udaipur, Doctors Spread Word About Saving The Aravallis | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the controversy over the new definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, a group of six doctors from Neemuch are cycling to Udaipur to raise awareness about protecting the mountain range from illegal mining and ecological damage.

Dr. Manish Chamdiya, president of Neemuch Indian Medical Association, explained that the trip aims to educate people about saving the Aravalli range. These mountains are vital for water storage, wildlife and keeping the environment balanced. Illegal mining is increasing in the region, harming groundwater, animals and nature. This threatens the future of coming generations.

The team includes Dr Aditya Bhandari, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Prakash Patel, Dr. Deepak Patidar and Dr. Arnav Chandel. They believe real progress happens only when nature is protected alongside growth.

During their journey, the doctors meet local people and share their message through slogans like ‘Save trees and mountains, decorate the future.’

They have requested both citizens and government officials to take strong action to protect the Aravalli mountains, ensuring safety for nature and human life.