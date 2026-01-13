MP News: Miraculous Escape For 19-Year-Old Driver After Tractor-Trailer Overloaded With Sugarcane Crashes Into Car

MP News: Tractor-Trailer Overloaded With Sugarcane Overturned Onto Parked Car Due To Tires Bursting | Representational Image

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor-trailer overloaded with sugarcane crashed into a parked car after one of its tyre burst in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. The accident happened around 10:30 AM near Ashtang Hospital Narsinghpur. The driver had a miraculous escape as he quickly jumped to the back seat from the driver's, though his car was badly damaged.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:30 AM. Eyewitnesses said that a red tractor coming from Itwara market was carrying sugarcane towards the sugar mill. As the tractor reached near Ashtang Hospital, the left tire of the trailer burst with a loud bang. Losing balance, the heavily loaded trailer crashed and overturned onto a car parked on the roadside.

Young man shows presence of mind

At the time of the accident, Abhay Soni, the 19-year-old son of car owner Vijay Soni, was sitting in the driver's seat listening to music. As soon as he felt the heavy weight falling on the car, he became alert and immediately moved to the passenger seat. At the same time, the car's entire system locked, preventing the door from opening, and the young man panicked. People outside quickly showed presence of mind, broke the car window with a heavy object, and safely pulled the young man out.

Immediately after the incident, the tractor driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. A large crowd gathered at the spot shortly afterward. Upon receiving the information, the police called a municipal JCB machine to clear the road, but due to the excessive weight of the trailer, it was unable to lift it. At the time of writing, alternative efforts were being made to remove the trailer. The police are gathering information about the tractor owner. The absence of a number plate on the tractor is making identification difficult.

Questions raised about fitness and the role of the RTO

This accident has once again raised questions about the functioning of the administration and the transport department regarding overloaded vehicles and their fitness. If the tractor-trolley had been regularly inspected and overloading strictly enforced, this accident, caused by a tire burst, could have been avoided. The question is whether such heavy vehicles are undergoing periodic fitness checks, or if everything is merely on paper. The administration needs to learn from this incident and take strict action.