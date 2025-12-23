 Miracle! Child Narrowly Escapes As Overloaded Truck Overturns On Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway - VIDEO
A child narrowly escaped being crushed when a truck overturned on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway in Telangana's Vikarabad on December 20. The vehicle toppled, smashing into parked motorcycles and a metal rack. Locals swiftly rescued the child, who was unharmed, as shown in CCTV footage.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@GUMMALLALAKSHM3

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was narrowly averted after a child escaped being crushed when a truck rammed into an iron or metal rack on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway in Vikarabad district of Telangana. CCTV footage of the chilling incident has surfaced. The incident reportedly took place on December 20 at arond 5:20 pm.

The footage shows a truck approaching from the front and taking a right turn at an intersection. While turning, the vehicle loses balance, causing the right-side tyres to lift off the ground.

The truck then topples onto its left side, smashing into several vehicles. It can be seen falling against the edge of a nearby property, believed to be a shop or house. At that moment, a child was standing outside the property. As the truck overturned, it crushed at least two to three parked motorcycles.

During the accident, a heavy iron or metal rack collapsed, trapping the child underneath. Fortunately, locals rushed to the spot and promptly rescued the child. A man is seen lifting the fallen metal rack and pulling the child out. The child appears to be conscious and unharmed.

