Miracle! Child Narrowly Escapes As Overloaded Truck Overturns On Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@GUMMALLALAKSHM3

Hyderabad: A major tragedy was narrowly averted after a child escaped being crushed when a truck rammed into an iron or metal rack on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway in Vikarabad district of Telangana. CCTV footage of the chilling incident has surfaced. The incident reportedly took place on December 20 at arond 5:20 pm.

The footage shows a truck approaching from the front and taking a right turn at an intersection. While turning, the vehicle loses balance, causing the right-side tyres to lift off the ground.

Read Also Engineering Student Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Pushed From Moving Local Train In Panvel,...

The truck then topples onto its left side, smashing into several vehicles. It can be seen falling against the edge of a nearby property, believed to be a shop or house. At that moment, a child was standing outside the property. As the truck overturned, it crushed at least two to three parked motorcycles.

Telangana | CCTV footage shows a shocking incident in Parigi, Vikarabad district, where a speeding DCM truck overloaded with iron materials overturned on the Hyderabad–Bijapur highway. A child narrowly escaped. No casualties reported. Traffic was disrupted for nearly 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/vyMq8cQort — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) December 21, 2025

During the accident, a heavy iron or metal rack collapsed, trapping the child underneath. Fortunately, locals rushed to the spot and promptly rescued the child. A man is seen lifting the fallen metal rack and pulling the child out. The child appears to be conscious and unharmed.