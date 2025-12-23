 New Delhi: SpiceJet Passenger Beaten By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture, Seeks Justice
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Delhi: SpiceJet Passenger Beaten By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture, Seeks Justice

New Delhi: SpiceJet Passenger Beaten By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture, Seeks Justice

A passenger at Delhi airport, Ankit Dewan, alleges assault by off-duty Air India Express pilot Virender Sejwal after objecting to staff cutting the queue. Dewan suffered a displaced nasal bone fracture confirmed by a CT scan. Police registered an FIR and are investigating. The airline has suspended the pilot pending inquiry.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: SpiceJet Passenger Beaten By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture, Seeks Justice |

New Delhi: A passenger allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Delhi airport has said a CT scan confirmed a displacement of his left nasal bone.

The complainant, Ankit Dewan, said he is now seeking justice in the matter.

Dewan said he has submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police and learned through media reports that an FIR has been filed.

"I am right now focusing on my health, and a CT scan today showed a displaced fracture of left nasal bone. I hope I get justice in the matter," Dewan told PTI.

FPJ Shorts
India's PE & VC Investments Up 4% In November, Touching 88% Of 2024 Levels
India's PE & VC Investments Up 4% In November, Touching 88% Of 2024 Levels
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,420 Health Sector Candidates
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 3,420 Health Sector Candidates
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul
Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'
Viral Video: BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam Polishes Shoes of Railway Boot Polish Workers In Dadar, Calls Them 'Hardworking Class'
Read Also
Faridabad Tragedy: Youth Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing To DJ Music During DMart Annual...
article-image

The Delhi Police on Monday said based on Dewan's complaint received via email, a case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway, they said.

Earlier, the police had said they had not received a formal complaint and only became aware of the incident after Dewan's post surfaced on social media platform X.

Dewan alleged that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1 of the airport on December 19. He claimed the assault caused him to bleed and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the encounter.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Railway Employee's Quick Action Saves Woman Passenger Stuck Between Moving Train &...
article-image

According to Dewan, the altercation began when he objected to certain staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint. He alleged that the pilot verbally abused him before the physical attack.

Air India Express issued a statement, saying it is aware of the incident involving an employee who was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time. The airline has removed the pilot from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation.

Police officials said they will examine the matter based on the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage from the terminal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP...

'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP...

New Delhi: SpiceJet Passenger Beaten By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture,...

New Delhi: SpiceJet Passenger Beaten By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture,...

Probe Ordered After Odisha Forest Department Buys Thar SUVs For ₹7 Crore, Spends ₹5 Crore On...

Probe Ordered After Odisha Forest Department Buys Thar SUVs For ₹7 Crore, Spends ₹5 Crore On...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 23, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-499 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 23, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-499 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Miracle! Child Narrowly Escapes As Overloaded Truck Overturns On Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway - VIDEO

Miracle! Child Narrowly Escapes As Overloaded Truck Overturns On Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway - VIDEO