 Tamil Nadu: Railway Employee's Quick Action Saves Woman Passenger From Moving Train at Chennai's Tambaram Station; Video
A woman passenger narrowly escaped tragedy at Tambaram station after slipping while boarding a moving Beach-bound train. CCTV footage showed railway employee Nithish Kumar swiftly rescuing her from between the train and platform. Southern Railway praised his alertness and dedication to passenger safety, highlighting the incident amid repeated warnings against boarding moving trains.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Railway Staff’s Quick Action Saves Woman Passenger From Moving Train at Chennai's Tambaram Station (Screengrab) | X/Southern Railway

Chennai: A major tragedy was averted after a woman passenger was rescued after she slipped while boarding a Beach-bound train at Tambaram station in the Chennai division. The incident was caught on CCTV installed at the railway station, and the video was shared by the Southern Railway on its X account.

In the video, it could be seen that after seeing the woman slip from the moving train, railway employee Nithish Kumar showed quick presence of mind and immediately ran to rescue the woman stuck between the moving train and the platform.

Video Of The Incident:

The incident took place on Saturday (December 20). “Swift alertness by Shri Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM), at Tambaram on 20.12.2025, saved a lady passenger who accidentally slipped while boarding a Beach-bound train,” the Southern Railway said in an X post.

The video shows Kumar immediately running towards the woman after hearing the commotion. Other staff members of the ticket checking team also rushed behind Kumar.

“His timely action and presence of mind averted a serious accident, reflecting exemplary devotion to duty and commitment to passenger safety,” the Southern Railway added.

Despite repeated appeals by railway authorities not to board or deboard moving trains, such incidents have been frequently taking place in recent times.

Last month, a similar incident took place at Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad, Telangana, where a passenger fell onto the platform from a moving train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Pankaj Kumar Sharma displayed presence of mind and saved the life of the passenger.

