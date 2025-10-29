 MP News: Passenger Slips On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Amravati Express At Jabalpur Station; CCTV Captures Cop's Heroic Rescue
The passenger sustained minor injuries in the accident and was provided with immediate medical assistance

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a passenger who slipped while boarding a moving train was saved by a RPF constable.

According to reports, Nikhil Jaiswal, a resident of Lucknow travelling to Nagpur in Amravati Express' B1 coach, accidently slipped while boarding the moving train.

article-image

Nikhil lost his footing and got trapped between the platform and train. The accident occurred on Jabalpur Railway station's platform no 3.

A RPF constable, Raj Bahadur Singh stationed nearby noticed a commotion nearby.

He immediately rushed to the spot to save the passenger. Singh swiftly pulled NIkhil out of the platform and averted a major accident.

article-image

A CCTV footage surfaced, in which the man can be seen slipping and getting trapped between the train and platform. Commuters on the station and the RPF constable can be seen rushing towards the victim. The constable's swift action is praised by netizens.

Jaiswal sustained minor injuries in the accident and was provided with immediate medical assistance.

The courage and promptness shown by the RPF Constable has been acknowledged and appreciated by the railway authorities. His alertness ensured the passenger's safety.

