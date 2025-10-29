 MP News: Video Shows Bizarre Road Construction Around Handpump In Sidhi; Locals Question Engineer's Intelligence
Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Road Laid Over Handpump In Sidhi; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A handpump was spotted in the middle of a newly constructed road in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, making the residents question the engineer's intelligence. 

According to information, the road constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana in Dolkotar village of Sidhi district has been built right around an existing hand pump instead of removing it.

The matter came to fore through a video attracting huge criticism for poor planning and government negligence.

Hand pump helps 10 families

According to villagers, this hand pump was the only source of drinking water for nearly ten families in the area.

During construction, instead of removing the hand pump, the sarpanch Manoj Baiga and secretary Motilal Saket had a pit dug below it, making a small opening to reach the pump handle. The area around it was fenced with iron rods for safety.

Due to this, the road was laid directly over the hand pump, instead of relocating it. Due to this it got partly buried under the new road surface. 

The matter has now become a topic of discussion among locals. The road connects the village to the main panchayat.

Inquiry ordered 

Villager Sachin Singh said he had opposed the construction, but despite objections, the road was laid over the pump. He added that residents now have to draw water from the same hand pump through the small opening, as there is no other water source nearby.

Secretary Motilal Saket said the road was built as per the earlier design and the hand pump’s removal was not included in the plan. He added that both the Janpad CEO and SDM have been informed.

SDM Rakesh Shukla said, “I have just seen the viral video. I wasn’t aware of this matter earlier. The road was built under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. I’ve ordered an inquiry, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

