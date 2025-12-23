Faridabad Tragedy: Youth Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing To DJ Music During DMart Annual Celebrations - VIDEO

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old youth died of a heart attack while dancing to loud DJ music in Haryana’s Faridabad on Sunday. The incident occurred around 9:15 pm in the basement of a DMart store located in Sector 75.

The deceased has been identified as Devaki Nandan, who had been working at the mall for the past four years.

CCTV footage capturing the employee’s final moments has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Devaki is seen dancing to DJ music along with other employees before suddenly collapsing, leaving those around him shocked and confused. While initial reports suggest he suffered a heart attack, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Devaki was rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital in Sector 8, where doctors declared him brought dead. After being informed, the police sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased was a native of Maroli village under the Surila Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district.