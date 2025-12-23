'Bana Di Jiye Pradhan Mantri...': Cong MP Backs Priyanka Gandhi As PM Face, Robert Vadra Reacts; BJP Targets Rahul

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | File pic

New Delhi: The Congress MP from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, on Tuesday backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's Prime Minister face by drawing a comparison with her grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi. Masood said if Priyanka becomes PM, she will retaliate like her grandmother.

Speaking to the ANI news agency, Masood said, “Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name. She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan that those wounds still haven't healed. Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate.”

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Imran Masood says, "... Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name. She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who… pic.twitter.com/3qx86shhAu — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

Masood made these remarks while reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) allegations accusing Priyanka of not speaking strongly on the issue of atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

Notably, after the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, the Congress’ Wayanad MP urged the central government to take note of the violence against minorities.

Robert Vadra's Reaction:

Reacting to Masood's statement, Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra said that there have been demands within the Congress for Priyanka to come forward. “There are demands from everywhere that Priyanka should come forward. There are also demands that I should enter politics. But right now, we should focus on the real issues that concern the people,” Vadra told IANS.

Delhi: On Congress MP Imran Masood pitching Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the PM face, businessman and her husband Robert Vadra says, "There are demands from everywhere that Priyanka should come forward. There are also demands that I should enter politics. But right now,… pic.twitter.com/6fzuryP4Dg — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2025

Vadra also said that Priyanka had learnt a lot from her grandmother, father, mother and brother. “I think Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) has learnt a lot from her grandmother (Indira Gandhi), father (Rajiv Gandhi), Sonia ji and her brother (Rahul Gandhi) as well. When she speaks, she speaks from the heart. I think she has a bright future in politics and a bright future in changing what is required on the ground,” Priyanka's husband told PTI.

VIDEO | Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra ) said, "I think Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) has learnt a lot from her grandmother (Indira Gandhi), father (Rajiv Gandhi), Sonia ji and her brother (Rahul Gandhi) as well. When she speaks, she speaks from the heart. I think she… pic.twitter.com/H6ZJS89EYf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2025

He further added that the Congress’ Wayanad MP will take charge and it is inevitable.

BJP’s Targets Rahul Gandhi:

Reacting to Masood's remark, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at Rahul Gandhi. “Congress MP Imran Masood clearly said that he has no faith in Rahul Gandhi any more. ‘Rahul hatao, Priyanka Gandhi laao’. Now he wants to work towards making Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister. Robert Vadra himself has endorsed this. This means Rahul Gandhi has not just lost the public vote; his allies rejected him, and now there seems to be a problem in Janpath also,” BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said in a press conference.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress MP Imran Masood's statement, BJP Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla says, "Congress MP Imran Masood clearly said that he has no faith in Rahul Gandhi anymore. 'Rahul hatao Priyanka Gandhi laao'. Now he wants to work towards making Priyanka Gandhi the… https://t.co/SUvs3PLWkd pic.twitter.com/T7jyIAeaR7 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

He further added that Masood's statement showed that Rahul has also lost support not from within the party.