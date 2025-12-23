 Gujarat: Lion Spotted Again At Jain Tirth Palitana Temple, Walks Calmly While Pilgrims Chant 'Jai Adinath'| VIDEO
A video showing an Asiatic lion calmly walking near the 3,500 steps of Shatrunjaya Hill at Gujarat’s Jain pilgrimage site Palitana has gone viral. Pilgrims were heard chanting as the animal passed by peacefully. Forest officials halted pilgrim movement as a precaution. Separately, a lion entered a house in Amreli’s Kovaya village, frightening residents.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Lion spotted in Jain temple | X/@Rohan_Choksi

A lion was spotted at Gujarat’s famous Jain tirth Palitana, and a video of the sighting has now gone viral on social media. This is the second spotting that has been reported since last 2 months.

In the video, an Asiatic lion is seen calmly walking past the 3,500 stone steps of Shatrunjaya Hill in Palitana. Meanwhile, pilgrims can be heard chanting “Jai Adinath” as they realise the animal is nearby. The lion appears calm and unbothered by the presence of devotees.

Palitana: A Major Jain Pilgrimage Site

Palitana, located around a four-hour drive from Ahmedabad, is a significant pilgrimage site for Jains. The Shatrunjaya Hills house a sprawling complex of nearly 3,000 Jain temples, most of which were constructed over a span of 900 years, with the oldest dating back to the 11th century.

The site is visited by over five lakh devotees annually from across the world, many of whom undertake the physically demanding climb of 3,500 to 3,800 steps to offer prayers at the main shrine.

Forest Officials Halt Pilgrim Movement

According to media reports, as a precautionary measure, forest officials have temporarily stopped the movement of pilgrims and have begun patrolling the area. Devotees have been repeatedly advised to maintain silence if they encounter wild animals, avoid sudden movements, and refrain from attempting to film them.

article-image

Past Incident Of Lion Spotting in Gujarat

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, a lion entered a village house in Gujarat’s Amreli district, leaving residents terrified. In a chilling sight, the animal climbed onto the 12–13-foot-high kitchen wall and peeped into the house. The family reportedly heard faint roars and initially assumed that a cat had entered the premises.

The lion was later spotted sitting inside the house of Hamirbhai Lakhanotra in Kovaya village. The frightening incident was captured on camera.

