Sara Ali Khan's Gaslight was shot in just 36 days - director reveals interesting details

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh are all set to thrill you with their upcoming murder mystery, Gaslight. The trailer of this film has received positive feedback from the audience and they are now awaiting for the film to come out.

Amid this, the director of this film has shared an interesting update about it. Pavan Kripalani, who wore the director's hat for Radhika Apte's horror film ‘Phobia’, is now ready to thrill you with Gaslight. The director reveals that this film was shot in just 36 days. Yes, you read that right!

Here's what he has to say

The director, who has filmed most of his movies in a short span of time, says that they had to shoot Gaslight at just one location: the Wakaner palace in Gujara.

Revealing more details about the same, he stated, "Yeah, it’s true, I shot the entire film in only 36 days. Isn't it good if I could shoot the movie with proper schedules and controlled budgets? It’s much easier to shoot with detailed preparations and limited locations."

He also told that their team did rehearsals ahead of the shooting. "Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh, along with me, attended workshops for a month. Because of them, everything felt so easy, and a mysterious feeling in every shot was created.

About Gaslight

The crime thriller starring Sara, Vikrant, and Chitrangada tells the tale of a disabled princess who returns to her palace at her father’s request. However, she finds him missing and sets out on a mission to find him along with her father’s close assistant, played by Vikrant Massey.

Its trailer was released yesterday, and the entire movie will soon arrive on Disney Plus and Hotstar, starting March 31.