Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are on a mission to resolve a spooky murder mystery

The Gaslight trailer featuring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey has finally arrived for the audience, and we bet it will leave you intrigued. The trailer will tell you what to expect from this upcoming crime thriller after its release.

Sara plays a disabled princess in this upcoming film who is back at her palace after her father’s request. However, his father goes missing all of a sudden.

What’s in the Gaslight Trailer?

The 2 minutes, 10 seconds trailer begins with Sara, aka Queen Meesha, returning to her palace to meet her father. However, she meets her stepmother, Chitangada Singh, queen of the place. It’s seen that Meesha doesn’t share a troubled relationship with her stepmother.

Vikrant Massey is introduced as the King’s assistant and the closest person to him.

As the trailer proceeds, you will witness princess Meesha struggling to find the truth about his father's disappearance from the palace. As she realizes that his father has been murdered, she decides to find out who the culprit is. Actors like Rahul Dev and Abhishek Oberoi are also seen in the trailer of this promising thriller.

Our feedback to the trailer

Shared with a tagline of "Shaq ka hgghera hai badalta ja raha, aakhir khooni hai kaun’, the trailer succeeds in presenting a pinch of thrill to the audience.

Sara Ali Khan’s performance looks promising, and it will surely take her growing Bollywood career to the next level. Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh aren’t new to the industry. They arrive packed with polished acting skills in the recently launched trailer for Gaslight.

Directed by Pavan Kripalani, Gaslight is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting March 31.