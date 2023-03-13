‘Many Suspects, Zero Trust': Sara Ali Khan’s Gaslight poster explores a massive murder mystery

Gaslight Poster | Photo from instagram

The Gaslight poster featuring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh is out, hinting at a big fat murder mystery. The makers have dropped the poster and announced the release of their much-awaited trailer.

In the latest poster of the film, you will see Sara standing along with Vikrant and Chitangada. Vikrant is holding a lantern in his hand, while the three of them could be seen giving an expression that is hard to interpret.

Sara Ali Khan shares the poster for Gaslight

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara shared the poster of her upcoming digital movie with a quirky caption: "One murder, many suspects, zero trust. #Gaslight trailer out tomorrow.⏰ Gaslight streaming on March 31st on@disneyplushotstar. #GaslightOnHotstar"

Check out her post here:

Her post stated that the trailer for this film will be released tomorrow, March 14, 2023. This has certainly raised the excitement of all her fans. The film will be exclusively available on the streaming platform, Disney Plus.

Gaslight, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, is expected to release on March 31 for all Disney Plus and Hotstar subscribers.

Sara Ali Khan: Upcoming Projects

Sara last appeared in Aanand L. Rai’s film Atrangi Re, alongside South Indian star Dhanush. It also had a direct digital debut. She now has a bunch of interesting projects on her list.

Besides Gaslight, the actress also has Laxman Utekar and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and an untitled romantic comedy film with actor Vicky Kaushal.

