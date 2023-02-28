Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna to Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and more, THESE are the most unusual pairings to look forward to

Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor |

When it comes to setting the screen on fire, very few stars can manage to pull it off. However, we are certain that these actors, who have been cast opposite each other for the first time, will create magical chemistry.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna - Animal

This is a pairing which could be quite uncommon. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal, a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters. It will be interesting to see this South meets North jodi, who have been top actors of their respective industries.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan - Metro In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur will be romancing Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino. We can already be assured that it is going to be a good looking film. While Aditya is known for his spontaneous acting, Sara is usually seen in a cheerful role. It will be nice to see how this pairing is going to turn out.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday - Dream Girl 2

He is funny, so is she and together they are going to be seen in a fun movie. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will star opposite each other for the first time in Dream Girl 2. Both actors have always looked good alongside their respective co-stars and this seems to be no exception. The movie will be released on July 7.

Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur - Lust Stories 2

Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur will be paired opposite each other in this Hindi anthology. Angad, who will be seen in a romantic avatar for the first time, has always spoken fondly about Mrunal. The actor shares good camaraderie with Mrunal even off screen. Being a part of R Balki’s film, the duo is also learning the new nuances of romance.

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi - Khufiya

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will come together in Khufiya, a spy thriller. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who has cast highly loved unusual pairs like the late Irrfan and Tabu and Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his previous films. Thanks to the casting of Ali and Wamiqa, both excellent actors, the movie will be worth all the wait and anticipation.