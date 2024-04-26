Yodha OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Sidharth Malhotra's Film?

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani's Yodha was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. The film received a satisfactory response from the audience and critics. Now, the makers of the film are hoping to get a good response on OTT.

The action-thriller is already streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Yodha?

Yodha is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. However, viewers will not be able to watch the film for free. You can enjoy the movie by paying an amount/charge of Rs 349.

Plot

The film revolves around two main characters, Arjun Katyal and Laila Khalid. The trailer opens with a tense situation where a terrorist hijacks an airplane mid-flight.

Arjun, a soldier, intervenes and attempts to save all the passengers while tracking down the terrorist. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when he realises that the situation is far more complex than he initially thought.

Cast of Yodha

The film features Sidharth Malhotra as Arun Katyal, Disha Patani as Laila Khalid, Raashii Khanna as Priyamvada, Ronit Roy as Major Surender Katyal, Tanuj Virwani as Sameer Khan, Sanjay Gurbaxan, Mikhail Yawalkar as Ahmed Khalid, Farida Patel Venkat, Chittranjan Tripathy as SN Dhingra, S. M. Zaheer as Anuj Nair, Kritika Bhardwaj as Tanya Sharma, Kritika Bhardwaj as Tanya Sharma, Sunny Hinduja as Jalal, among others.

About Yodha

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar with Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. The music is composed by Aditya Dev and John Stewart Eduri.