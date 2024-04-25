Undekhi Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Undekhi Season 3 stars Harsh Chhaya and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead roles. After the success of the previous season, the series' makers decided to release season 3, which is set to release on the OTT platform in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Undekhi Season 3

The crime drama thriller will release on May 10, 2024, on Sony Liv. Undekhi promises a lot of thriller, suspense and chilling moments.

The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the series on Instagram and wrote, "Papaji is back and so is his past! As he fights to reclaim his power, new predators emerge from the shadows. With every ally turned adversary, kiski hogi jeet?"

"After two successful seasons, the popular Hindi web series, Undekhi, is back! Undekhi is one of the best series to watch in India. Get ready for the new season of the thriller web series, Undekhi S3, streaming on May 10, only on Sony LIV. Official Trailer out now!," they added.

Plot

The series explores various aspects of society, particularly the reasons why people commit murder and their attempts to evade justice. At the same time, the show also portrays individuals who strive to establish peace and order in society.

Season 2 of the series consisted of 10 episodes. However, the makers have yet to announce the total number of episodes for the upcoming season.

Cast and production

The series cast includes Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Varun Badola, Shivangi Singh, and Ashish R Shukla. It is produced by Sameer Nair, Siddharth Sengupta, Deepak Segal, and Jyoti Sagar under Applause Entertainment, Banijay Asia, and Edgestorm Ventures.