Rupal Patel Recalls Crying After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Replaced Gia Manek In Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya was one of the most loved shows on the channel. Initially helmed by Gia Manek, Mohammed Nazim and Rupal Patel, the makers of the show later on went ahead to replace Gia, the leading lady of the show with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who then went ahead to play the iconic character of Gopi Bahu.

Talking about the same, Rupal Patel, in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan revealed how she was left teary eyed upon learning of Devoleena replacing Gia Manek as Gopi in the show. The actress revealed that she was unaware of this developement and learnt of only after the promo was released. Shedding light on what the promo was, Rupal revealed that the tagline of the promo said, 'Kalaakar badal jaate hai, par kirdaar wahi rehte hai.' It was after watching this promo that she enquired about what it was and then went ahead to learn of Devoleena replacing Gia as Gopi bahu. Rupal Patel then reveals that she moved to tears on hearing this.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress also states how, she could not even speak during the press conference held by Star Plus after this because of being so emotional.

For the unversed, Rupal Patel was loved for her stint as Kokila Patel in the show and the actress, till date is remembered by this character.