 'Woh Toh Honi Hie Chahiye': Salman Khan Starts Shooting For Bigg Boss 19; Shares His Views On Democracy - Watch Video
Salman Khan on Friday started shooting for Bigg Boss 19, and the first glimpse of this season's stage has been unveiled. While interacting with the paparazzi, Salman opened up about the theme of BB19 and also shared his views on democracy. When he was asked about what he had to say about democracy, the actor said, "Woh toh honi hie chahiye."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 24, 2025. On Friday, the actor started shooting for the first episode, and the first glimpse of Bigg Boss 19's stage has been unveiled. A video of Salman from the sets of BB19 has made it to social media, in which the actor is seen talking to the paparazzi.

On the sets, when Salman was asked that it is said that there's no difference between a neta (politician) and abhineta (actor), the actor gave a cryptic answer and said, "Neta neta aur abhineta abhineta par depend karta hai. Kuch neta aur abhineta ek samaan hai, aur kuch neta aur abhineta ek samaan hai." Check out the video below...

When he was asked about democracy, Salman said, "Woh toh honi hie chahiye (It should be there)."

article-image

When Salman was asked about Bigg Boss 19's theme democracy, he said, "Honestly, mere ko samajh mein aaya nahi. Yeh season bahot alag hoga toh karte karte mujhe bhi samajh mein aayega jaise ke hamare darshako ko samajh mein aayega. Jo contestants aayenge ghar mein, jab tak unko samajh mein aayega, tab tak sabko samajh mein aayega (Honestly, I did not understand it. This season will be very different, so I will understand it while doing it, just like our audience will understand it. The contestants who will come in the house, by the time they understand it, everyone will understand it)."

Salman is looking very dapper as always, and we are sure his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on Weekend Ka Vaar every weekend.

article-image

Salman Khan Movies

Meanwhile, along with Bigg Boss 19, Salman will be shooting for Apoorva Lakhia's Battle Of Galwan. Bhai fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie, and reportedly, it is slated to release in January next year.

