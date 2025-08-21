Bigg Boss 19: Mike Tyson To Be Seen In Salman Khan-Hosted Show?

Instagram: Mike Tyson / Salman Khan

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 19, and we have been reading a lot of reports about the celebrities who are going to participate in the show. In the past, we have watched many international celebrities as participants and as guests on the reality show, and now, according to a recent report, the famous American former boxer, Mike Tyson, has been approached for the Salman Khan-hosted show.

A source associated with Bigg Boss 19 has told Times Of India that they are in advanced talks with Tyson to get him on the show. The source said, “We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised.”

So, this means that Tyson won't be coming as a participant but as a guest on the show.

Explaining the reason behind getting Tyson for Bigg Boss 19, the source revealed, “We haven’t had an international contestant in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons.”

International Celebrities In Bigg Boss

Till now, we have watched many international celebrities in Bigg Boss like Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Pamela Anderson, Elli AvRam, Natasa Stankovic, Abdu Rozik, Aoora, Claudia Ciesla, and Jade Guddi. While everyone else came as contestants in the show, Pamela Anderson was seen as a guest.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on August 24, 2025. Everyone is keen to know who will be participating in the show.