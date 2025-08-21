 Bigg Boss 19: Mike Tyson To Be Seen In Salman Khan-Hosted Show?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Mike Tyson To Be Seen In Salman Khan-Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss 19: Mike Tyson To Be Seen In Salman Khan-Hosted Show?

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 24, 2025. Now, according to a report, the makers have approached American former boxer Mike Tyson for the show. Reportedly, he will be coming on Bigg Boss 19 as a guest for a week or 10 days. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Mike Tyson / Salman Khan

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 19, and we have been reading a lot of reports about the celebrities who are going to participate in the show. In the past, we have watched many international celebrities as participants and as guests on the reality show, and now, according to a recent report, the famous American former boxer, Mike Tyson, has been approached for the Salman Khan-hosted show.

A source associated with Bigg Boss 19 has told Times Of India that they are in advanced talks with Tyson to get him on the show. The source said, “We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised.”

So, this means that Tyson won't be coming as a participant but as a guest on the show.

Explaining the reason behind getting Tyson for Bigg Boss 19, the source revealed, “We haven’t had an international contestant in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Read Also
Arjun Bijlani Drops Emotional Cryptic Video Talking About Family & 'Tough' Decisions; Fans Speculate...
article-image

International Celebrities In Bigg Boss

Till now, we have watched many international celebrities in Bigg Boss like Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Pamela Anderson, Elli AvRam, Natasa Stankovic, Abdu Rozik, Aoora, Claudia Ciesla, and Jade Guddi. While everyone else came as contestants in the show, Pamela Anderson was seen as a guest.

Read Also
Actor Sharad Malhotra Addresses Rumours Of Participating In Bigg Boss 19: 'Baatein Har Saal Hoti...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on August 24, 2025. Everyone is keen to know who will be participating in the show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through...

Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through...

All About Music 2025 Day 2 Recap: Networking, Artist Panels, And New Opportunities In Asia

All About Music 2025 Day 2 Recap: Networking, Artist Panels, And New Opportunities In Asia

'Because You Are Muslim...': Kkusum Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima...

'Because You Are Muslim...': Kkusum Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima...

WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025

Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025