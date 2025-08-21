 Arjun Bijlani Drops Emotional Cryptic Video Talking About Family & 'Tough' Decisions; Fans Speculate Bigg Boss 19 Entry
Arjun Bijlani Drops Emotional Cryptic Video Talking About Family & 'Tough' Decisions; Fans Speculate Bigg Boss 19 Entry

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Actor and television host Arjun Bijlani has sparked major curiosity on social media after sharing a cryptic video that left fans wondering if he is set to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. He opened up about his bond with his wife and son and also gave a hint about making a 'tough' decision.

Soon after he shared the video, fans and several industry colleagues flooded the comments section of his Instagram post, speculating that the actor might be hinting at his participation in Bigg Boss 19.

While some expressed excitement over the possibility of watching him on the reality show, others are still waiting for the actor to break his silence on the "tough decision" he mentioned.

In the video, Arjun is heard saying, "Whenever something happens in life, I've always shared it with you. And I thought that since so much is happening this time, I should share it with you. Let me start by saying that, firstly, thank you for always being there for me, my family. And you guys know how important my family is for me, especially my wife and my kids. They've always been there for me. They've been there in all my ups and downs. But due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. And I never thought that I would ever do this."

He further added, "But I just thought that before you all know it from somewhere else, I should share it with you guys. Sometimes, the circumstances in life are such that you have to make tough decisions. And this is one of the toughest decisions I have made. And so be it. Thank you for always being there. I'm also telling the media that don't speculate anything. I'll give you all the clarity about it very soon. Thank you."

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 are yet to confirm whether Arjun will be seen inside the house this season. Until then, his cryptic message has only added fuel to the buzz around the much-anticipated reality show.

Netizens react of Arjun's video

Reacting to his video, a user commented, "Whatt happened?? Is there any problem? I hope, everything is okay."

"I'm concerned dude. Hope it's not some kind of gimmick," wrote another user.

"I have major trust issues kahi Bigg Boss me to nahi jaa re h ye .. biwi or bacche ko chodkar tbhi ye sab," another person commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen as a guest in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

