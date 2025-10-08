 'He Did Not Listen...': Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Last Conversation With Wife Reveals She Begged Him To Postpone Bike Trip
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is being mourned across the industry after he passed away on Wednesday morning at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He had been fighting for his life for 11 days following a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh. A close friend revealed that his wife had begged him to postpone the bike trip that ultimately claimed his life.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
The entire Punjabi industry is mourning the death of singer Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away on Wednesday, October 8, at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He had been battling for his life for the past 11 days following a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27, which left him with severe spinal injuries and brain damage. He had been on life support ever since he was admitted to the hospital in an extremely critical condition.

"Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," said a statement issued by the Fortis Hospital.

Rajvir Jawanda's Wife Begged Him To Postpone Bike Trip

Rajvir Jawanda's close friend revealed that his wife had begged him not to go on the bike trip for his safety, the very trip that tragically led to the accident which claimed his life. In an interaction with Daily Post Punjab, Jawanda's wife had asked him not to take his high-powered 1300 cc motorcycle for the trip.

"She told him not to go... but he didn’t listen," the friend shared. She had also warned him to postpone the trip, but the singer decided to go ahead, assuring her that he would return home soon. Family friends have described that call as 'his last conversation with her.'

Rajvir had kept his personal life private, he never shared his wife's name or any photos of her on social media.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda began his singing career with the 2014 single Munda Like Me and rose to fame with the song Kali Jawande Di in 2016.

He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni and Kaka Ji.

