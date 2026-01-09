 VIDEO: Sanjay Dutt Seeks Blessings At Pashupatinath Temple In Nepal Amid Tight Security As The Raja Saab Releases
Updated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday (January 9), marking a spiritual start to a day that coincided with the theatrical release of his much-anticipated film The Raja Saab. Several videos have surfaced on social media which show large crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Visuals from the temple premises showed Sanjay exiting the shrine amid tight security and an enthusiastic crowd of admirers. Dressed in a simple white outfit, the 66-year-old actor was seen carrying prayer malas and wearing a traditional angvastra. He offered prayers at the Shiva Linga and Bhairava within the temple complex.

Speaking briefly before entering the shrine, Sanjay expressed his affection for the country, saying, “I love Nepal and the Nepali people.” He was welcomed at the temple by Nepal Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Deepak Raj Joshi, who noted that visits by prominent Indian celebrities play a crucial role in promoting Nepal as a tourist destination. “India remains one of our largest tourism markets, and such visits help strengthen that connection,” Joshi said.

The actor had arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday evening for a short visit, during which he also attended the inauguration of a casino, an event aimed at boosting tourism in the Himalayan nation.

Watch: Fans Raise 'Pakistan Murdabad' Slogan As Sanjay Dutt Joins Dhurandhar Screening Via Video...
Sanjay wrapped up his Nepal trip shortly after the temple visit and departed for Mumbai later in the day.

The spiritual outing comes at a busy and successful phase in Sanjay's career, with back-to-back theatrical releases. He was recently seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which has emerged as one of the biggest box-office hits in recent times. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film features Sanjay as the stern cop SP Chaudhary, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and Sanjay, hit theatres on Friday amid high expectations. Directed by Maruthi, the film sees Sanjay in the role of a menacing and manipulative hypnotist. The film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

