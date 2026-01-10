The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After An Average Start, Prabhas Starrer Expected To Show A Drop On Saturday

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection | YouTube

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab was expected to take a bumper opening at the box office. But, that didn't happen and the film took an average start by collecting Rs. 53.75 crore (all languages). The film has receieved mostly negative reviews, and it is expected that on its second day, it might show a drop at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect Rs. 25-30 crore (all languages) on its second day, Saturday, which will be surely be quite disappointing for a big-budget movie. Generally, the films show a jump on weekend, but for The Raja Saab, the Saturday drop is surely not a good sign.

The Raja Saab Budget

According to some reports, The Raja Saab is made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a huge jump on Sunday, and continue to collect a good amount on weekdays as well.

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Collection

In Hindi, The Raja Saab has taken a very low opening. It just collected Rs. 6 crore on its first day. If we look at Prabhas' last two releases, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, both in Hindi took better openings. Salaar had collected Rs. 15.75 crore, and Kalki 2898 AD had minted Rs. 22.5 crore.

The Raja Saab Reviews

The Raja Saab had failed to get positive reviews from the critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "The Raja Saab had the potential to be a fantastic cinematic experience, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. The makers promoted it as a horror-comedy, and while there are a couple of jump scares, there's not even one scene that will make you laugh out loud."