'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Face Netizens' Backlash—VIDEO

Telugu actor Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab, released on Friday, January 9, received disappointing reviews from the audience, with some critics criticising the fantasy-horror film and calling it a 'cringe fest.' Amid this, the actor's fans have been celebrating the film like a festival since its release. However, a video that has now gone viral on social media shows overexcited Prabhas fans burning confetti during a screening at Odisha's Ashok Theatre.

Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening

A video shared by Instagram user Charan Arjun shows Prabhas fans setting confetti on fire while a scene from The Raja Saab is playing, creating chaos inside the theatre as several fans look on and cheer. The video sparked criticism on social media, with many users also raising safety concerns over a fire being lit inside a cinema hall.

Check out the video:

Netizens Slam Prabhas Fans

Soon after the video went viral, netizens lashed out at the overexcited fans for their behaviour, calling out their lack of civic sense and pointing out that they were risking the safety and health of others inside the theatre.

A user wrote, "We have to enjoy, but not like the destruction of theatre." Another added, "This is the maturity of Prabhas fans, this is not correct what you done guys, please behave like mature, this not your house it's very bad, you guys are shaming Prabhas name with this bad work."

A third user commented, "If Prabhas' true fans were die-hard supporters, they would never have done this."

"Ban all this shit! It’s dangerous in theatres and can jeopardise lives, too," read another comment.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1

The Raja Saab opened strong at the box office, earning Rs 54.15 crore on Day 1. Despite criticism over dialogues and VFX, the film collected Rs 38.5 crore in Telugu and Rs 6.15 crore in Hindi. However, its opening is lower than Prabhas' recent releases like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.