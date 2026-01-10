 'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Face Netizens' Backlash—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Face Netizens' Backlash—VIDEO

'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Face Netizens' Backlash—VIDEO

A video from Odisha's Ashok Theatre shows overexcited Prabhas fans setting confetti on fire during a screening of The Raja Saab, creating chaos inside the hall. Netizens criticised the behaviour, citing safety risks. Comments included: "This is not your house, very bad." "It's dangerous in theaters," and "True fans would never do this."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
article-image

Telugu actor Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab, released on Friday, January 9, received disappointing reviews from the audience, with some critics criticising the fantasy-horror film and calling it a 'cringe fest.' Amid this, the actor's fans have been celebrating the film like a festival since its release. However, a video that has now gone viral on social media shows overexcited Prabhas fans burning confetti during a screening at Odisha's Ashok Theatre.

Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening

A video shared by Instagram user Charan Arjun shows Prabhas fans setting confetti on fire while a scene from The Raja Saab is playing, creating chaos inside the theatre as several fans look on and cheer. The video sparked criticism on social media, with many users also raising safety concerns over a fire being lit inside a cinema hall.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
CBIC Warns Of Fake GST Notices & Summons, Urges Taxpayers To Verify DIN & Report Frauds
CBIC Warns Of Fake GST Notices & Summons, Urges Taxpayers To Verify DIN & Report Frauds
Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest; Video
Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest; Video
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge 9% Early, End 2% Lower Despite Government AGR Dues Relief
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches To Yellow Look For Haldi
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches To Yellow Look For Haldi
Read Also
Prabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' Inside Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening, Chant 'Rebel...
article-image

Netizens Slam Prabhas Fans

Soon after the video went viral, netizens lashed out at the overexcited fans for their behaviour, calling out their lack of civic sense and pointing out that they were risking the safety and health of others inside the theatre.

A user wrote, "We have to enjoy, but not like the destruction of theatre." Another added, "This is the maturity of Prabhas fans, this is not correct what you done guys, please behave like mature, this not your house it's very bad, you guys are shaming Prabhas name with this bad work."

A third user commented, "If Prabhas' true fans were die-hard supporters, they would never have done this."

"Ban all this shit! It’s dangerous in theatres and can jeopardise lives, too," read another comment.

Read Also
The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Call Prabhas' Film 'Ultra Disaster', Criticise 'Outdated' Script &...
article-image

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1

The Raja Saab opened strong at the box office, earning Rs 54.15 crore on Day 1. Despite criticism over dialogues and VFX, the film collected Rs 38.5 crore in Telugu and Rs 6.15 crore in Hindi. However, its opening is lower than Prabhas' recent releases like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actor On OTT Platforms

Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actor On OTT Platforms

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches...

'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening,...

'Shame On Them': Prabhas Fans Burn Confetti Inside Odisha Theatre During The Raja Saab Screening,...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Opens BIG, Mints ₹54 Crore Despite...

Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...

Kriti Sanon Dances To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Sister Nupur's Sangeet Ceremony In Bedazzling Lehenga –...