 Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35: Sonam Bajwa, Parmish Verma, Gurpreet Ghuggi Other Celebs Mourn Loss Of Punjabi Singer
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, passed away on Wednesday in Mohali, after 11 days of fighting injuries from an accident in Himachal Pradesh. Heartbroken celebrities mourned his loss on social media. Neeru Bajwa wrote, "It is very painful that the kind-hearted Rajvir is no more." Parmish Verma added, "We cannot bid farewell to Rajvir Jawanda with just an RIP… I wish this were just a dream."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, passed away on Wednesday, October 8, at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He had been fighting for his life for 11 days following a major road accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27, which left him with severe spinal injuries and brain damage. His sudden demise left both fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry heartbroken and in mourning.

Celebrities Mourn Loss Of Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda

Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa confirmed his passing on social media, extending heartfelt condolences to his family. She wrote, "It is very painful that the cheerful and kind-hearted Rajvir is no more. Goodbye, dear Rajvir. Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial. May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten."

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan, who worked with the singer, shared photos with him and wrote, "Rest in peace. Sahi kehte hai Rabb apne sacche bando ko apne paas jaldi bula leta hai, what a soul, what a hardworking, talented, respectful man. Strength and condolences to the family and to everyone whose life was touched by this beautiful human."

Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35: Sonam Bajwa, Parmish Verma, Gurpreet Ghuggi Other Celebs Mourn Loss Of Punjabi Singer
Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35: Sonam Bajwa, Parmish Verma, Gurpreet Ghuggi Other Celebs Mourn Loss Of Punjabi Singer
Aaveera Singh Masson, who worked with Rajvir in the song Morni, wrote, "Still trying to proecces it. Lost a beautiful soul and it truly breaks my heart. Rest in peace, Rajvir."

Singer Parmish Verma penned a heartbreaking note on his social media handle in Punjabi. "We cannot bid farewell to Rajvir Jawanda with just an RIP. With his talent, artistry, hard work, passion, zest for life, love, and respect—the way he lived his life—he remains an endless source of inspiration for all of us. I wish this were just a dream, that it wasn’t true, and that his smiling face would appear before us, saying, 'Why have you done this, dear?'"

Punjabi actress Tania wrote, "How do we come to terms with such a news. How did our prayers didn’t work. Still can’t find the words…It feels unreal to even write this. RAJVIR wasn’t just a talented artist but a soul full of life, positive energy and humility. Gone too soon but your voice , your spirit, your kindness will stay with us forever. You’ll always be remembered. Strength and healing to the family"

Rajvir was best known for his songs like 'Kali Jawande Di,' 'Mera Dil,' and 'Sardari.' He also acted in Punjabi films. The singer was always passionate about bikes and he often shared videos of his rides through the hills.

