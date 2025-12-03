 'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
A viral video shows a bride requesting Shah Rukh Khan to say his iconic 'zubaan kesari' dialogue from the famous Vimal advertisement. In response, SRK humorously declines, saying 'mai thodi na yaha pe zubaan kesari karunga (sic).'

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram/X/BurbunPitt

That one advertisement of Shah Rukh Khan is something everyone remembers him for. No one can ever forget SRK doing Vimal. In a recent viral video, a bride was seen requesting the superstar to say the dialogue "zubaan kesari."

In the video, SRK can be seen telling the bride, "Ek baar business walon ke sath business kar lo, jaan nahi chorte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar (sic)." When the bride asked him to say the dialogue, the actor held her hand and replied, "Har baar jab karta hu, paise leta hu darling pappa ko keh dena tum (sic)." He further added, "Achi baat karte hain, mai thodi na yaha pe zubaan kesari karunga (sic)."

A user reacted to the viral clip, saying, "I was in this wedding reception in delhi -guys side were from vimal pan masala (sic)." Another commented, "That's under the belt treatment. Must be a lesson for the so-called celebs (sic)."

There is another video where Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing on Jawan's Chaleya song. As SRK danced, the bride was seen standing in the middle while the bride refusing to dance with the superstar despite his much efforts. A user uploaded the video with caption, "Shahrukh Khan danced at some Billionaire's wedding for money , and even bride refused to dance with him (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear next in his highly anticipated movie King, which is scheduled for release in 2026. However, the makers are yet to announce the exact release date. According to BollyMovieReviews, SRK will be making a guest appearance in King. Following this, the superstar is expected to be seen in the much-awaited Pathaan 2, continuing his streak of blockbuster projects.

