Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating spoilers to find out who might win the season. Will the self-proclaimed 'Television Superstar' Gaurav Khanna claim the Bigg Boss 19 title, or will another contestant snatch the trophy? Let’s take a look at the latest online voting trends:

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction

Gaurav Khanna may seem like the obvious favourite, but fans are showing overwhelming support for Farrhana Bhatt online. Bigg Boss Scope took to X to make the prediction about Farrhana winning the show and Gaurav being the runner-up. Another user claimed online, "Congratulations to All Farrhana Bhatt aka #Bahana fans Confirmed From My All sources Including Nasa Team Members. #FarrhanaBhatt is a winner of Bigg Boss 19 Trophy (sic)." Another wrote, "Farrhana Bhatt is rumored for Bigg Boss 19, but no official confirmation exists (sic)."

However, these are just speculations and no official confirmation has yet been made. The finalists of Bigg Boss 19 house are- Tanya, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Malti and Farrhana. The Grand Finale episode is set to air on December 7, 2025. As per the reports, the winner of the season will get a prize money of around Rs. 50 Lakh. However, some winners in the previous seasons were offered a prize money of even Rs. 1 Crore.

In the upcoming open mic session at Bigg Boss 19 house, the finalists will be seen making jokes on each other with the comedians present inside the house. As Farrhana came on the stage, Kullu joked, "Aap bata dena kab kab hasna hai (sic)." When Farrhana said "Haso yaar", Kully replied, "Mai aapki khubsurti mein kho ja raha hu (sic)."

