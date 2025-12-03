 Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Bigg Boss 19 finale, with online voting trends suggesting strong support for this contestant who is not Gaurav Khanna. It was previously highly presumed that 'television's superstar' Gaurav might win the show. But the voting trend seems to have changed now.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Colors TV

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating spoilers to find out who might win the season. Will the self-proclaimed 'Television Superstar' Gaurav Khanna claim the Bigg Boss 19 title, or will another contestant snatch the trophy? Let’s take a look at the latest online voting trends:

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction

Gaurav Khanna may seem like the obvious favourite, but fans are showing overwhelming support for Farrhana Bhatt online. Bigg Boss Scope took to X to make the prediction about Farrhana winning the show and Gaurav being the runner-up. Another user claimed online, "Congratulations to All Farrhana Bhatt aka #Bahana fans Confirmed From My All sources Including Nasa Team Members. #FarrhanaBhatt is a winner of Bigg Boss 19 Trophy (sic)." Another wrote, "Farrhana Bhatt is rumored for Bigg Boss 19, but no official confirmation exists (sic)."

However, these are just speculations and no official confirmation has yet been made. The finalists of Bigg Boss 19 house are- Tanya, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Malti and Farrhana. The Grand Finale episode is set to air on December 7, 2025. As per the reports, the winner of the season will get a prize money of around Rs. 50 Lakh. However, some winners in the previous seasons were offered a prize money of even Rs. 1 Crore.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 3, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi Wedding—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win
Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win
Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed Payment
Haryana Man Who Bid ₹1.17 cr For HR88B8888 VIP Number Plate Faces Assets Inquiry After Failed Payment

In the upcoming open mic session at Bigg Boss 19 house, the finalists will be seen making jokes on each other with the comedians present inside the house. As Farrhana came on the stage, Kullu joked, "Aap bata dena kab kab hasna hai (sic)." When Farrhana said "Haso yaar", Kully replied, "Mai aapki khubsurti mein kho ja raha hu (sic)."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi...

'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi...

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Prediction: Not Gaurav Khanna, But Netizens Back This Contestant To Win

Nupur Sanon's Fiance: Who Is Stebin Ben? All About The Singer Who's Set To Marry Kriti Sanon's...

Nupur Sanon's Fiance: Who Is Stebin Ben? All About The Singer Who's Set To Marry Kriti Sanon's...

Dream11 CEO & Co-Founder Harsh Jain Shares Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Lyrics Ahead Of Submitting New...

Dream11 CEO & Co-Founder Harsh Jain Shares Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Lyrics Ahead Of Submitting New...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: BB 19's Gaurav Khanna Tops While Rupali Ganguly &...

Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: BB 19's Gaurav Khanna Tops While Rupali Ganguly &...