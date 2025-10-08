Rupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement As PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 'Maharashtra Skies Reaching New Heights'

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her excitement as Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 8. He was also accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Governor Acharya Devvrat on the stage along with industrialist Gautam Adani, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Maharashtra Minister of State for Civil Aviation of India Murlidhar Mohol.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), she wrote on Wednesday, "Big day for Maharashtra and India! Maharashtra’s skies are reaching new heights. Excited for the new era of travel ✈️ #NaviMumbaiAirport."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Navi Mumbai International Airport

The mega project is a landmark Rs 19,650 crore greenfield infrastructure, poised to transform the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a global multi-airport city. The new facility is set to majorly ease congestion at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and usher in a new era for India's aviation sector.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is India's first fully digital airport, designed to be fully DigiYatra-enabled and supported by automated, AI-enabled terminal systems for a seamless, paperless experience.

Designed by a London-based architectural firm by late Zaha Hadid, the terminal building features a unique and modern lotus-inspired architectural design floating lotus, inspired by India's national flower.

Operations at the state-of-the-art airport are scheduled to begin in December 2025. The airport features four gates and three terminals, Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie, that handle all international and domestic passengers. It also offers 88 check-in counters, including both staffed and self-service options.