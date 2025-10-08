 Rupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement As PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 'Maharashtra Skies Reaching New Heights'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement As PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 'Maharashtra Skies Reaching New Heights'

Rupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement As PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 'Maharashtra Skies Reaching New Heights'

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her excitement as PM Modi inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday. Accompanied by CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other dignitaries, Rupali took to X, saying, "Maharashtra’s skies are reaching new heights. Excited for the new era of travel."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her excitement as Navi Mumbai International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 8. He was also accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Governor Acharya Devvrat on the stage along with industrialist Gautam Adani, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Maharashtra Minister of State for Civil Aviation of India Murlidhar Mohol.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), she wrote on Wednesday, "Big day for Maharashtra and India! Maharashtra’s skies are reaching new heights. Excited for the new era of travel ✈️ #NaviMumbaiAirport."

Check it out:

Read Also
'I'm A Proud Vegetarian': Rupali Ganguly Claps Back At X User Accusing Her Of Eating Chicken & Beef...
article-image

About Navi Mumbai International Airport

FPJ Shorts
UK PM Keir Starmer’s Landmark Visit To India, Highlights Stronger India-UK Partnership & Shared Prosperity Goals
UK PM Keir Starmer’s Landmark Visit To India, Highlights Stronger India-UK Partnership & Shared Prosperity Goals
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 08, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
PM Modi Inaugurates Metro 3 Final Phase, Mumbai One App & STEP Program| VIDEO
PM Modi Inaugurates Metro 3 Final Phase, Mumbai One App & STEP Program| VIDEO
‘This Whole Web Of Infrastructure Is Going To Guarantee That Every Citizen Of Mumbai Can Commute From Home To Work In Less Than One Hour’: Piyush Goyal Says At Global Fintech Fest 2025
‘This Whole Web Of Infrastructure Is Going To Guarantee That Every Citizen Of Mumbai Can Commute From Home To Work In Less Than One Hour’: Piyush Goyal Says At Global Fintech Fest 2025

The mega project is a landmark Rs 19,650 crore greenfield infrastructure, poised to transform the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a global multi-airport city. The new facility is set to majorly ease congestion at the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and usher in a new era for India's aviation sector.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set For Inauguration By PM Modi Today; 10 Facts About India's 1st...
article-image

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is India's first fully digital airport, designed to be fully DigiYatra-enabled and supported by automated, AI-enabled terminal systems for a seamless, paperless experience.

Designed by a London-based architectural firm by late Zaha Hadid, the terminal building features a unique and modern lotus-inspired architectural design floating lotus, inspired by India's national flower.

Operations at the state-of-the-art airport are scheduled to begin in December 2025. The airport features four gates and three terminals, Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie, that handle all international and domestic passengers. It also offers 88 check-in counters, including both staffed and self-service options.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rani Mukerji Hosts UK PM Keir Starmer At Mumbai's Yash Raj Films Studio, Joins Him For Special...

Rani Mukerji Hosts UK PM Keir Starmer At Mumbai's Yash Raj Films Studio, Joins Him For Special...

FICCI Frames 2025: Anil Kapoor Talks About AI, Says 'Whenever A New Technology Comes, People Are...

FICCI Frames 2025: Anil Kapoor Talks About AI, Says 'Whenever A New Technology Comes, People Are...

Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week

Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Punjabi Singer's Last Rites To Be Held In Ludhiana On Oct 9, Ammy Virk...

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Punjabi Singer's Last Rites To Be Held In Ludhiana On Oct 9, Ammy Virk...

Rupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement As PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport:...

Rupali Ganguly Expresses Excitement As PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport:...