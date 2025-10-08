Rajvir Jawanda Funeral: Punjabi Singer's Last Rites To Be Held In Ludhiana On Oct 9, Ammy Virk Shares Details

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, passed away on Wednesday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, 11 days after a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh that had left him fighting for his life. Jawanda sustained severe head and spinal injuries while travelling to Shimla on September 27 near Baddi in the Solan district.

Doctors had described his neurological condition as critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. His condition was considered "extremely critical" immediately following the accident.

Rajvir Jawanda Funeral Details

Singer Ammy Virk shared that Rajvir Jawanda’s last rites will be held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, Punjab on Thursday, October 9 at 11:00 AM.

Check it out:

Confirming Rajvir Jawanda’s death, a statement issued by Fortis Hospital read, "Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans."

Rajvir Jawanda's Wife Begged Him To Postpone Bike Trip

Rajvir Jawanda's close friend revealed that his wife had begged him not to go on the bike trip for his safety, the very trip that tragically led to the accident which claimed his life. In an interaction with Daily Post Punjab, Jawanda's wife had asked him not to take his high-powered 1300 cc motorcycle for the trip.

"She told him not to go... but he didn’t listen," the friend shared. She had also warned him to postpone the trip, but the singer decided to go ahead, assuring her that he would return home soon. Family friends have described that call as 'his last conversation with her.'

Jawanda always kept his personal life private. He is survived by his wife and two children. Further details about his family are yet to be known.