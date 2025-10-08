 Arbaaz Khan Makes First Appearance With Newborn Daughter, Beams With Joy Outside Mumbai Hospital Before Taking Her Home - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArbaaz Khan Makes First Appearance With Newborn Daughter, Beams With Joy Outside Mumbai Hospital Before Taking Her Home - VIDEO

Arbaaz Khan Makes First Appearance With Newborn Daughter, Beams With Joy Outside Mumbai Hospital Before Taking Her Home - VIDEO

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arbaaz Khan is seen carrying his newborn daughter in his arms and beaming with joy. He briefly smiled for the photographers before stepping inside his car with the baby. He did not reveal his baby's face. Also, Sshura Khan was not spotted with him

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted outside Hinduja Hospital with his newborn daughter on Wednesday (October 8). Arbaaz and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, welcomed their first baby together on October 5. Now, Arbaaz made his first public appearance with the baby as he took her home.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actor-filmmaker is seen carrying his daughter in his arms and beaming with joy.

He briefly smiled for the photographers before stepping inside his car with the baby. He did not reveal his baby's face. Also, Sshura was not spotted with Arbaaz.

Read Also
What Is The Age Gap Between Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan?
article-image

The couple is yet to officially announce the birth of their baby on social media.

FPJ Shorts
US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet
US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet
Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband
VIDEO: 'Navi Mumbai International Airport Symbolises ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision,' Says PM Modi During Inauguration
VIDEO: 'Navi Mumbai International Airport Symbolises ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision,' Says PM Modi During Inauguration
'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO
'Congress Govt Gave Message Of Weakness': PM Modi Slams UPA Over 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack - VIDEO

In June 2025, Arbaaz had opened up on Sshura's pregnancy, and stated that it was an "exciting phase" of their lives.

During an interaction with Delhi Times, he had said that they are nervous. "I am getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility," he stated.

When asked what kind of parent he thinks he would be to the soon-to-be-born baby, Arbaaz said that he does not have a category and just wants to be a good parent.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in Mumbai on December 24, 2023, in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Sshura has always managed to stay away from the spotlight. She is the makeup artist to some of the biggest names in the tinsel town, including Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Tandon.

Read Also
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby...
article-image

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model, Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998, but in May 2017, they officially got divorced after 19 years of marriage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband

Who Is Krish Pathak? Know About Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri's Son & Sara Khan's Husband

War 2 OTT Release: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR & Kiara Advani's Latest Film From This Date

War 2 OTT Release: Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR & Kiara Advani's Latest Film From This Date

Arbaaz Khan Makes First Appearance With Newborn Daughter, Beams With Joy Outside Mumbai Hospital...

Arbaaz Khan Makes First Appearance With Newborn Daughter, Beams With Joy Outside Mumbai Hospital...

Rani Mukerji Hosts UK PM Keir Starmer At Mumbai's Yash Raj Films Studio, Joins Him For Special...

Rani Mukerji Hosts UK PM Keir Starmer At Mumbai's Yash Raj Films Studio, Joins Him For Special...

FICCI Frames 2025: Anil Kapoor Talks About AI, Says 'Whenever A New Technology Comes, People Are...

FICCI Frames 2025: Anil Kapoor Talks About AI, Says 'Whenever A New Technology Comes, People Are...