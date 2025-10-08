Arbaaz Khan Makes First Appearance With Newborn Daughter, Beams With Joy Outside Mumbai Hospital Before Taking Her Home - VIDEO

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted outside Hinduja Hospital with his newborn daughter on Wednesday (October 8). Arbaaz and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, welcomed their first baby together on October 5. Now, Arbaaz made his first public appearance with the baby as he took her home.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actor-filmmaker is seen carrying his daughter in his arms and beaming with joy.

He briefly smiled for the photographers before stepping inside his car with the baby. He did not reveal his baby's face. Also, Sshura was not spotted with Arbaaz.

The couple is yet to officially announce the birth of their baby on social media.

In June 2025, Arbaaz had opened up on Sshura's pregnancy, and stated that it was an "exciting phase" of their lives.

During an interaction with Delhi Times, he had said that they are nervous. "I am getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility," he stated.

When asked what kind of parent he thinks he would be to the soon-to-be-born baby, Arbaaz said that he does not have a category and just wants to be a good parent.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in Mumbai on December 24, 2023, in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Sshura has always managed to stay away from the spotlight. She is the makeup artist to some of the biggest names in the tinsel town, including Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Tandon.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model, Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998, but in May 2017, they officially got divorced after 19 years of marriage.