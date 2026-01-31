Amy Jackson Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | January 31, 2026
Actress Amy Jackson, who is known for her films like I, Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bling, has turned 34 on Saturday, January 31, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
She made her acting debut in Indian cinema with Madrasapattinam (2010), despite not knowing Tamil initially.
She got married to British actor Ed Westwick on August 25, 2024 in Italy.
Amy has worked across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada film industries.
She is fluent in English and later learned basic Tamil and Hindi for her roles.
Despite being from the UK, Amy has built a strong fan base in Indian cinema.
She often shares glimpses of her fitness routine and travel diaries on social media.
Thanks For Reading!