Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video

Salman Khan Visits Hospital To Meet His Niece

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, and on Monday (October 6, 2025), the Khandaan visited the hospital to meet the new member of their family. Earlier, Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri had visited the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, and later, Salman Khan went to the hospital to meet Arbaaz and Sshura's baby girl.

The actor was accompanied by his heavy security and looked dapper in the black t-shirt. Due to death threats, Salman is always surrounded by bodyguards. Check out the video below...

Salman shares a beautiful relationship with all his nieces and nephews, and his pictures and videos with them always go viral. So, it will be interesting to see the actor's pictures and videos with Arbaaz and Sshura's baby girl.

Salman Khan On Becoming A Parent

Salman is not yet married, and while he has many nieces and nephews, he doesn't have his own child. Recently, when he came on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, the actor opened up about becoming a parent.

He said, “Children, I will have one day soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see."

Further talking about who will take care of his kid, Salman said, “There’s a whole village, a district, my family. The women in my family are there to take care of the children. Alizeh as grown up, Ayaan has grown up. Now we have Aayat. By the time I have kids, Aayat will be able to take care of them."

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, which is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is currently in production, and it will hit the big screens next year.

Meanwhile, we are currently watching Salman in Bigg Boss 19 as a host.