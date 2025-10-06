Raghav Juyal Says He Wants To Be India's Biggest Superstar: 'Usse Kam Mein Toh Nahi Jaonga Yaha Se'

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal, who is currently earning praise for his performance in Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, expressed his ambition to become India's biggest superstar.

In a recent appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Raghav opened up about his dreams, determination, and the mindset that drives him.

"I want to be the biggest superstar of this country. I say this everywhere and I don't know main kaisa lagunga ye bolte hue but that is what I want. Usse less nahi, uske upar kuch mil jaaye toh thik hai lekin usse kam mein toh main nahi jaonga yaha se," he said.

Raghav further added that his belief in his success comes from deep conviction. "Actually believe bhi nahi because it is already there. Bas baakiyon ke liye nahi hua hai vo abhi. That is how I function," he explained, saying he already envisions himself achieving that level of stardom.

The actor, who moved to Mumbai in 2011, also opened up on the personal choices he made for his career. He shared that he gave up spending time with family and friends and even skipped trips to his hometown Dehradun to focus on films.

However, Raghav said he doesn't view these as sacrifices. "I enjoy work so much that these choices feel natural," he added.

Raghav is best known for his transition from dance reality shows to acting. He rose to fame with his unique dance style on Dance India Dance 3. His effortless moves and quirky personality made him a household name. He later became a host on several reality shows, including Dance Plus and India's Best Dancer.

Transitioning into acting, Raghav impressed audiences with project like Kill, ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the recent Ba***ds of Bollywood. Raghav is also known for his wit, and sense of humour.

If reports are to be believed, he will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. He also has Nani-starrer The Paradise in the pipeline.