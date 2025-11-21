 Natasa Stankovic Buys Swanky New Orange Car Worth ₹3.04 Crore, Takes It For Spin On Mumbai Streets—VIDEO
Natasa Stankovic has treated herself to a swanky orange Land Rover Defender, priced at Rs 3.04 crore. On Friday, November 21, she was spotted cruising the streets of Mumbai in her new ride. Natasa and Hardik parted ways in July 2024 after four years of marriage, but continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, has gifted herself a swanky new orange Land Rover Defender, and on Friday afternoon, November 21, the actress was seen flaunting her latest purchase as she took it out for a spin on the streets of Mumbai.

In the video, Natasa, stepping out of her gym post-workout, sat in her brand-new car and took it for a spin, flaunting her luxurious purchase worth Rs 3.04 crore.

Check out the video:

Did Hardik Pandya CHEAT On Natasa Stankovic During Marriage With Jasmin Walia? Singer Claims They...
article-image

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Divorce Announcement

Natasa was earlier married to Hardik Pandya, she parted ways with him in July 2024 after four years of marriage. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their son Agastya. Announcing their split, the duo shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram handles.

After divorce, Hardik dated Jasmin Walia and is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. However, it is not known whether Natasa has a boyfriend, as she keeps her personal life private.

Natasa Stankovic Open To Fall In Love Again

Earlier, Natasa revealed that she is open to falling in love again and shared her views on relationships. Speaking to Times of India, she said, "As I look to the year ahead I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right.”

She added, "I value meaningful relationships, the ones that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should compliment my journey and not define it."

Stankovic also admitted that 2024 had been “quite challenging” for her, particularly due to her divorce from Hardik Pandya. She said, "Last year was quite challenging and I am grateful for it. As we grow wiser while going through challenges, and I just love it. Had many experiences ( good and bad) so I believe that we mature with experiences and not with age."

