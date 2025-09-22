Raghav Juyal Reveals He Cried For Real During Viral Scene With Emraan Hashmi In Ba***ds Of Bollywood: 'Bohot Dil Se Kiya Maine'

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal is gaining praise from all over for his funny yet quirky role in Ba***ds of Bollywood, which also marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. One sequence, in particular, has become a major talking point on social media: his scene with Emraan Hashmi. In the film, Raghav plays an Emraan Hashmi superfan who gets overwhelmed upon meeting his idol. He breaks down in tears and then starts singing Hashmi's iconic track Kaho Na Kaho from Murder.

Raghav Juyal Admits Crying For Real During Scene With Emraan Hashmi

Opening up about the shoot, Raghav revealed that while filming the scene with Emraan, he actually cried for real. He told News18, "Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein! Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene, bahut hee dil se kiya maine. Agar main comedy karne ki koshish karta toh ajeeb ho jaati, lekin dil se maine aansoo nikale aur woh gaana gaya. Maine specially Arabic version gaya, I thought usse funny lagega."

Further, Juyal shared that he has been receiving a positive response from the audience, which he and Aryan had expected. He added that he worked really hard on himself for the role he played

Raghav Juyal On His Bond With Aryan Khan

Raghav talked about his dynamic with Aryan and shared that they both have bit of a mischievous mind. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai," he added.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast

The Ba***ds of Bollywood starred Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, Rohit Gill and Armaan Khera.

The series featured cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Orry, Disha Patani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Badshah, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, Rajkummar Rao, among others.