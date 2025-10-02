 Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty Impresses In Second Half, Film Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 hit theaters on Thursday (October 2), and those who attended the early morning shows have been flooding social media with their first impressions. Overall, the prequel seems to have impressed audiences with its high-octane theatrical moments, strong performances, and production values.

Many praised Rishab's performance, calling it "solid." The film's VFX, cinematography, and music have been repeatedly noted as top-notch. While some viewers found the first half a bit slow, the second half more than made up for it, delivering what one fan, on X, described as an "out-of-this-world experience."

As per some X users, the post-interval portion carries the weight and intensity of a climax and satisfies a wide range of viewers. Several early reactions called Kantara: Chapter 1 a film that must be experienced in theaters rather than at home.

Blending myth, culture, and gripping storytelling, the film has been described as visually arresting and immersive. While some note minor flaws, the consensus seems to be that it's worth the ticket, particularly for the second-half spectacle and Rishab's commanding direction.

"#KantaraChapter1: had a first half that offers nothing beyond Rukku’s grace. The second half, however, makes up for it with a terrific Rishab, an electrifying soundtrack, and top class production values. Won't say this is as strong as its former, but still a DECENT watch," an X user wrote.

Another posted, "I’ve not seen anything more visually stunning on the big screen of late than Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. The film, however, struggles to breathe, drowning in its own larger-than-life mysticism, off-screen and on it."

"#KantaraChapter1 is built with grandeur and intricate detailing. The film is loaded with gripping sequences, a rich backstory, and adrenaline-pumping action blocks. @shetty_rishab’s double effort as both hero and director deserves full marks. Special mention to @AJANEESHB, whose music elevates every moment. The second half is mind-blowing, with some out-of-the-box elements seamlessly blended in,?" read another review.

Here's how others reacted:

Directed and written by Rishab, Kantara: Chapter 1 also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty and others in pivotal roles.

