The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film...

The Lost Bus OTT Release Date |

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is all set to return to the screen with his latest gripping drama, "The Lost Bus." Known for his intense performances and ability to bring complex characters to life, McConaughey takes on another powerful role in this much-awaited film that blends suspense, survival, and raw human emotions.

The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, in the Special Presentations section, and later it was released in theatres on September 19, 2025. The film is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from October 3, 2025.

About The Lost Bus

Fans who are eagerly waiting to catch this film won't have to wait much longer. The streaming platform shared the pictures of the film on X and wrote, "A story worth celebrating. The cast and filmmakers of The Lost Bus are together again for the world premiere at TIFF. #TheLostBus — In select theaters September 19 and streaming October 3 on Apple TV+."

Plot overview

The Lost Bus is a survival drama based on true events that unfold when a group of passengers is stranded in the middle of nowhere after their bus mysteriously goes off course. Matthew McConaughey leads the story as a determined yet flawed character who must guide others through uncertainty, fear, and life-threatening challenges. The film promises an emotional ride filled with suspense, resilience, and the human spirit's unyielding strength in the face of adversity.

Why you should watch?

The film combines breathtaking cinematography, high-stakes survival drama, and an emotionally layered performance from McConaughey. It's not just about surviving physical challenges but also about navigating trust, leadership, and sacrifice when hope seems lost.

Cast and characters

The film features Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay, America Ferrera as Mary Ludwig, Yul Vazquez as Ray Martinez, Ashlie Atkinson as Ruby, Danny McCarthy as McKenzie, Spencer Watson as Hopkins, and Nathan Gariety, among others.