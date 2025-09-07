 'Hate The Outfit': Jacqueline Fernandez TROLLED For Wearing Shirt-Inspired Dress At Delhi Award Show
For a Delhi event, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a white, long-sleeved poplin bustier dress by luxury fashion house Balmain.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Snapshot|Reddit (@bollyfanboi)

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her dazzling screen presence and glamorous fashion choices, but her recent look wasn't netizens-approved. The Bollywood actress attended an award show in New Delhi this week, but instead of applause, her red carpet appearance sparked a wave of online trolling for her unusual outfit choice.

Jacqueline's bold ensemble

For the event, Jacqueline opted for a white, long-sleeved poplin bustier dress by luxury fashion house Balmain. The off-shoulder number featured a striking shirt-inspired design, complete with structured collars and detailing reminiscent of a crisp button-down shirt. The dramatic sleeves and cinched waist added a high-fashion twist, while a subtle slit gave the dress movement and edge.

The outfit was clearly an attempt to balance tailored sophistication with modern elegance, but not everyone was convinced.

article-image

Internet reacts

Social media users wasted no time in sharing their unfiltered thoughts. On Reddit, where Jacqueline's video was widely shared, users didn't hold back. One joked, "Jacqueline stole my shirt and wore it to an event," mocking the shirt-like appearance of the dress.

Another user questioned the design, commenting, "Is my fashion taste bad or is this dress? I’m trying to understand."

Jacqueline Stole My Shirt and Wore to a Event
byu/bollyfanboi inBollyBlindsNGossip

Some critiques came with backhanded compliments, like, "I have so many questions about this dress but ngl she still pulls it off with confidence." And while not everyone disliked everything, one summed it up simply, "Hate the outfit, love her hair."

While Jacqueline's confidence is never in question, her latest fashion experiment clearly left the internet divided.

