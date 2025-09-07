Kareena Kapoor Brings Desi Bollywood Glam At Birmingham In Bedazzling Silver Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 07, 2025
If you thought sequins were out of trend, think again; because Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor just proved otherwise
At her recent Birmingham appearance, Bebo dazzled in a silver sequin saree that turned heads and reminded us why shimmer will always stay in style
The actress draped an exquisite six yard, custom created with hundreds of silver sequins by none other than Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra
Kareena paired her saree with sleeveless, nalterneck blouse in the same silver tone, keeping the look modern yet traditional
She kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a shiny bracelet, letting her saree do all the talking
Kareena's makeup was equally stunning with a clean, glowing base, blushed cheeks, smoky eyes and nude glossy lips
The B-town diva rounded off her desi yet modern glam with a side-parted sleek, open hairdo
