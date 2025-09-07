 Sanjay Dutt Recalls Jail Days, Says 'Double Murder' Convict Shaved His Beard: 'His Razor Reached My Neck & I Held His Hand...'
Sanjay Dutt recalled his time in jail during an appearance with Suniel Shetty on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. He shared how a 'double murder' convict named Mishra was sent to shave his beard. "By this time, his razor had reached my neck… I immediately held his hand and stopped him," Dutt said.

Updated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who appeared as a guest with his close friend, actor Suniel Shetty, on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, recalled his time in jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai bombings, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. The 66-year-old actor shared that during his time in jail, when his beard grew long, a man who was a 'double murder' convict was sent to shave him.

Sanjay Dutt Says 'Double Murder' Convict Shaved His Beard In Jail

Sanjay said that when he had a full beard in the jail and the superintendent told him to shave, a man named Mishra was sent. As Mishra pulled out his razor, Sanjay asked him how long he had been in jail. In response, Mishra said that he had been in jail for 15 years.

"By this time, his razor had reached my neck. I asked him for what crime is he inside the jail, and he answered ‘double murder.’ I immediately held his hand and stopped him. So, a double murder convict had a razor in his hand, that’s just an ordinary day in jail," added Dutt.

'Don't Regret Anything Happened In My Life': Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay shared that he does not regret anything that happened in his life, except that he regrets his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, left him too soon, and he misses them a lot.

Sunil passed away in 2005 at the age of 75 due to a heart attack in his sleep at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Nargis died of pancreatic cancer in 1981, just a few days before her son Sanjay made his debut in Hindi films with Rocky.

Sanjay Dutt Work Front

On the work front, Sanjay was recently seen in Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in the lead.

