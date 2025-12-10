'You Have Won Hearts...': Shah Rukh Khan Praises Homebound, Calls Ishaan Khatter & Vishal Jethwa's Film 'Honest And Soulful'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan praised Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film was previously screened at Cannes 2025, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), before releasing in Indian theatres on September 26. Khan couldn’t stop lauding the film, calling it 'honest and soulful.'

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Homebound

On Wednesday, December 10, Shah took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special!"

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Homebound Selected As India's Oscar Entry

Meanwhile, Homebound was selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI) as the country's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

About Homebound

The story of Homebound reads, "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together."

Homebound is also produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier.

Adding to the film's prestige, legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the Executive Producer, lending his support to the powerful project that has already made waves at Cannes 2025.

Free Press Journal's Homebound Review

The Free Press Journal’s reviewer gave Homebound 4 stars, writing, "Homebound is not a conventional entertainer - it lacks glamour, songs, and quick thrills. Instead, it offers something rarer: a mirror to society, a story of two friends who fight for respect while navigating the harsh realities of caste and prejudice. It is emotional, unsettling, and deeply moving. Neeraj Ghaywan crafts a film that demands to be felt as much as it is watched."