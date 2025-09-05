Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

The upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3 will feature Bollywood icons Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, who will relive their golden days and share fun anecdotes about their bond. A new promo reveals a fan bringing both his wife and girlfriend to the show, leaving Sanjay and Suniel visibly shocked.

Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To Kapil Sharma's Show

The fan said, "I watch a lot of movies, and something really interesting happened in my real life. Today, I have come with both my wife and girlfriend..." Upon hearing this, Kapil exclaimed, "Hein ji…?" Sanjay reacted, "Teri toh…," while Suniel, in shock, got up from his seat, clapped for the man, and walked toward him, applauding his guts.

Check out the video:

Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips

Sanjay then walked up to the man and said, "Yeh aapne kaise kiya? Humne bhi seekha diijiye," asking him for tips, leaving everyone in splits.

In another promo, Suniel and Sanjay revealed how they had almost campaigned for the opposition party against Sanjay's father, the veteran actor and politician Sunil Dutt, who passed away in 2005.

Suniel said, "Sanjay agreed to campaign for the friend but later that night realised that that person is standing against his own father.” Further, Dutt said, "I forgot yaar."

Suniel shared that that he too was asked to campaign by the same person and when he went to campaign, Sunil called him.

Shetty added, "Sunil Dutt called me and asked me and said, ‘Beta think about me also.’ and I was thinking ‘your son didn’t think of you, so how could I think’.”