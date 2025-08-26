 'Itna Ghatiya Mimicry...': Suniel Shetty LASHES OUT At Artist For Mimicking Him At Event In Bhopal, VIDEO Goes Viral
Actor Suniel Shetty attended an event in Bhopal, where a viral video shows him lashing out at an artist for mimicking him. Visibly angry, the actor said the artist's voice sounded like a child's, unlike his own. He added, "Itni ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi nahi dekhi...Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi isne, warna kabhi bole toh azma bhi sakta hoon."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently attended an event in Karond, Bhopal, where a video from the occasion has now gone viral on social media. The clip shows him lashing out at an artist who mimicked him and delivered dialogues from his films, something that did not go down well with the actor. Suniel, visibly angry, said that the artist's voice sounded like a child’s, whereas his own voice is that of a man. Despite the artist apologising, the actor continued to scold him.

Suniel Shetty Loses Cool At Artist For Mimicking Him

In the video, Suniel was heard saying in Hindi, "Kab se yeh bhaisaab, Anjali... alag-alag dialogues bol rahe hain, jo mere aavaj mein hai hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry meine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai... Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh, mard ki tarah bolta hai. Yeh bacche ki tarah bol raha tha. Jab mimickry karte ho, toh acchi karni chaiye. Kharab nakal nahi karni chaiye. "

Check out the viral video:

'Suniel Shetty Banne Mein Tujhe Bohot Time Lagega': Actor To Artist

As the artist apologised to Suniel, clarifying that he was not trying to mimic him, the actor did not hold back and asserted that he cannot even attempt to mimic him.

"Abhi bohot time hai. Suniel Shetty banne mein tujhe bohot time lagega. Sirf baal baandhne se kuch nahi hota, baccha hai. Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi isne, warna kabhi bole toh azma bhi sakta hoon," said the 64-year-old actor.

As the video went viral, several netizens voiced their disappointment over his behaviour towards the artist, with several calling him 'arrogant' and 'rude.'

Suniel Shetty Work Front

On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Kesari Veer and Hunter season 2.

Next, he has Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

