Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 19: Pari Steals Property Papers, Provokes Mihir Over Ancestral House

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 82

Pari gets irritated knowing that Om and Mihir aren't discussing the ancestral property but are talking about other things, while Noina tells her to calm down. At the dining table, Parvati reminisces about their old days and how things have changed over time. An impatient Pari interrupts, telling Om that Mihir wants to give her the house they own. However, Parvati quickly changes the topic.

In the kitchen, Tulsi becomes emotional, telling Parvati that she is happy the house that belonged to Baa is now with her, since Baa and Bapuji have many memories there. Pari enters and tells Parvati again that Mihir wants to give her the house, adding that for Tulsi everything is sentimental. Noina joins in, asking Parvati if she will return the home according to its current value. Parvati subtly agrees, saying that her thoughts align with Pari and their bond must be very strong. Noina responds that Pari is like her daughter, to which Parvati taunts, suggesting she should explain to her 'daughter' why she is so fixated on the property, and that at this age, the blessings of elders should be enough.

Tulsi defends Pari, saying she probably just meant getting back Baa's house. Parvati acknowledges Tulsi's emotions but explains that Parth needed the money, so he sold the house to them. She adds that just because she insisted they stay back, it doesn't mean the house will be sold for a lower price. Pari intervenes again, saying Mihir wants to buy the house for her, so she shouldn’t worry about the price. Once again, Parvati teases her, saying, 'Papa ki Pari, papa ka daulat lootvayegi, hain na?' When Pari asks again if she will give the house, Parvati cuts her off, saying she is sleepy.

Later, Mihir asks Parth about the house. Parth explains that he needed the money and had to sell it, which leaves Karan upset, questioning why Parth needed the money and accusing him of selling off their reputation for it. Mihir asks them to stop arguing and cool off. He requests Om to return the property as soon as possible, offering to pay its current value, sharing that it holds great emotional significance as his parents' property. Om, like Parvati, doesn't seem to understand and walks away, saying he is sleepy.

Noina watches Mihir and Tulsi entering their room together, feeling upset since Mihir had been sleeping in the guest room for a while but now cannot because Parvati and Om are staying there. She then has flashbacks of the awards night when Mihir had dedicated his award to Tulsi. Pari enters, telling Noina she understands how upset she must feel, pointing out that since Parvati and Om arrived at Shanti Niketan, things have been going wrong and they must be asked to leave soon.

Mihir tells Tulsi that he found Parvati and Om very strange, suggesting that they might have bought the property at a low price from Parth and may have manipulated him, but Tulsi defends them.

At midnight, Pari sneaks into the guest room after noticing Parvati step out and seeing Om asleep, searching for the property papers. Noina guards outside the room while Pari finds the papers beside Om on the bed, takes the file, and runs away. Back in Pari's room, she hugs Noina in a manipulative way, saying she wishes Noina were her mother. Later, when Pari checks the file, she discovers there are no papers, only several drawings of a child.

The next morning, Tulsi decorates the house to surprise Om and Parvati on their anniversary. Pari provokes Mihir against Tulsi, questioning why she is doing so much for Parvati and Om, pointing out that they are outsiders and that they avoid the topic of the property whenever it comes up. Mihir calmly tells Pari that Om and Parvati are special to them. Pari challenges him, asking if he should also be special to Om and Parvati, and complains that they should come and hand over the property, adding how Om and Parvati have no plans to return the property and that they will simply cut the cake and leave. This frustrates Mihir, who is provoked to confront Om and Parvati about the house.