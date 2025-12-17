Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Shilpa Raizada Returns As Surekha, Netizens React 'Finally Someone From Goenka Family Is Here'- VIDEO

yrkkh |

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to welcome a familiar face back to the show. Shilpa Raizada, who previously portrayed Surekha Goenka, is returning as the Poddar family gears up to celebrate Abir and Kiara's engagement.

A fan shared a promo clip on X with the caption, "Surekha is back, I’m so happy that someone from Goenka family is here (sic)." In the clip, Abir introduces Abhira and the rest of the family to Surekha. On seeing her, Abhira excitedly exclaims, "Chachi maa, aap kaisi ho?" and asks why she hadn’t returned earlier. Surekha then announces that she will now be staying in the Goenka house, revealing that she has brought all her belongings with her.

While leaving the show before, Shilpa said in an interview with TellyChakkar, "Shilpa and Surekha had turned synonymous. Earlier, there were so many people in the show, while talking I am missing those old days, the whole journey is unexplainable in words. Now, the whole drift on leaving the show will transform into realisation soon. It has surely been an impeccable journey for me (sic)."

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Poddar and Goenka family will together be seen celebrating Abir and Kiara's engagement. While, Manisha will continue to be angry with their decision. On the other hand, Madhav and Vidya will be seen making efforts to find out about who stole the engagement rings. Will they be able to find it out before the engagement? Let us wait for the release of new episode to know what happens ahead.

New episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai air on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 p,. The episodes are also available to stream online on Jio Hotstar.