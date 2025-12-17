 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 17: Poddar Family Celebrates Abir & Kiara's Engagement
Abir and Kiara’s engagement brings joy to the Poddar family, with celebrations and a dance performance welcoming the guests. Meanwhile, tensions rise over the Jaipur property and the stolen ring.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 17: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Wednesday) begins with Armaan receiving a call from his friend, who informs him that their Jaipur property is up for sale. This news leaves him shocked. Meanwhile, Kiara is impressed when Abir brings a ring for her mother, insisting that he will continue to pursue her until she agrees.

On the other hand, Madhav and Vidya are worried about the stolen ring, fearing that everyone will blame Armaan and Abhira for it.

Later, Abir enters Abhira's room and finds her talking to their late mother, updating her about her son's upcoming marriage. This leaves Abir emotional.

When Armaan asks Sanjay about the Jaipur property, he learns that Sanjay was unaware of the sale. Discovering that Krish is behind it, Armaan suggests Sanjay inquire if something in Krish's life prompted the sudden need for such a large sum. However, the conversation escalates into a verbal fight, with Armaan asserting that the property will not be divided while his mother is alive.

Meanwhile, Vidya goes to get the stolen ring remade but notices it has just been sold to a jeweler. She records the car number, hoping to trace it, but it is later revealed that Krish used a spare car from the garage to conceal his actions.

Ahead of Kiara and Abir's engagement, Sanjay worries that Kajal might feel disheartened attending the ceremony, as her late daughter’s love is now marrying someone else. Dadi Sa, however, insists that the entire family must attend. Sanjay later consoles Kajal, explaining that they cannot keep him single forever after their daughter's death. Meanwhile, Dadi Sa and Manisha’s husband persuade her to join the ceremony.

As Dadi Sa and the family arrive, Abhira and Maira welcome them with a dance performance. The episode concludes with a romantic moment shared between Armaan and Abhira. The promo hints at Abhira assuring her husband that she will fix the rift between Manisha and Dadi Sa, promising that everything will turn out well.

