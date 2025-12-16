 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 16: Krish Steals Wedding Rings, Bringing Another Chaos In Poddar House
Today's episode shows the Poddar family doing wedding preparations as the auspicious date is announced. But Krish's financial troubles take a dangerous turn as he secretly plans to sell the Poddar family's priceless engagement rings.

December 16, 2025
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 16: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abir and Kiara celebrating their marriage. However, Kiara is upset as her mother is not happy about the wedding. Abir and Abhira assure her that they will convince her mother once the wedding rituals take place.

Meanwhile, Abhira tells Armaan that she will be staying with her brother until the wedding. This leaves Armaan worried about living alone, but after much persuasion, he agrees to her decision.

Later, Abhira spots Krish inside a car, where someone is seen demanding money from him before throwing him out of the vehicle. Abhira witnesses the entire incident. When questioned, Krish lies, claiming they were his friends and that he fell while getting out of the car. This raises Abhira’s suspicion that Krish is hiding something.

Pandit ji announces the auspicious wedding date, leaving the Poddar family excited as they begin wedding preparations. Abhira distributes sweets to everyone, but Manisha refuses to accept them. Dadi sa then hands over her and Dada sa’s engagement rings to Kiara and Abir, revealing that the rings are worth crores. Secretly, Krish plans to sell the rings to clear his debts. Kiara gives the rings to Armaan for safekeeping.

As Armaan and Abhira share a romantic moment, Krish attempts to steal the rings. Later, Armaan’s father, Madhav, discovers that one of the rings is missing and realises it has been stolen. However, seeing Abhira happy, Madhav decides not to inform her about the theft.

Elsewhere, Tanya and Kiara share a heartfelt moment, thanking each other for their constant support.

In the end, the promo shows Armaan and Abhira getting into a verbal argument over Abhira once again trying to mend the strained relationship between Dadi sa and Vidya.

